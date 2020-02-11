Man killed in Sacramento County shooting

The shooting happened near the 4000 block of 43rd Street in Sacramento County.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in Sacramento County in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The shooting happened just after midnight near the 4000 block of 43rd Street in Sacramento County, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.

Officials said arriving deputies found a man shot multiple times in the upper body. Despite efforts to save his life, the man was eventually taken to a hospital and pronounced dead hours later.

No additional information on the suspect or victim is available at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the case can call the Sheriff’s Office at (916) 874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP.