Sacramento County man convicted of torturing, robbing roommate faces 16 years to life in prison

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A Sacramento County man was convicted of torture, battery, and first-degree robbery, the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office announced Monday.

The man was identified as Danyyil Moskvych. He and the victim were roommates, sharing a home with each person having their own room.

According to a news release from the district attorney's office, Moskvych left for an extended vacation in January and the landlord eventually removed Moskvych's belongings from the room. The victim moved into Moskvych's room after the landlord said Moskvych wouldn't be coming back.

However, Moskvych eventually came back home, and authorities said he accused the victim of taking his stuff. Authorities said Moskvych strangled him, punched him 20 to 30 times, taped up his arms and legs, and punched him again about five to 10 times in the face.

Moskvych left the home after the victim offered his wallet in an effort to stop the beating, according to district attorney's office.

The victim was hospitalized with serious injuries and fractures to the face.

Moskvych was convicted by a jury and faces 16 years to life in prison. His sentencing is set for Nov. 19.

