Home of Sacramento couple broken into, thief stealing around $1,000 worth of items in 6 minutes

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man was caught on a Vivint security camera last Thursday, breaking into the home of a Sacramento couple who decided to remain anonymous, stealing about $1,000 worth of items.

Surveillance footage shows the man approaching the house with a clipboard and backpack.

He rung the doorbell, waited several minutes, and wiggled the front door's handle to see if it was open but quickly found out there was no luck going that route.

He then goes towards the backyard, successfully making his way through the back door.

The homeowners were coming back from a family trip and started to receive continuous alerts on their phones, indicating someone was at their house.

"The alarm company called us and said that they've got an unauthorized entry," the husband said to his wife.

The homeowners told ABC10 the thief stole about a thousand dollars worth of items in just six minutes, the surveillance footage catching him stuffing the rest of the things in his backpack and leaving before officers arrived.

Thankfully, the thief did not break anything.

In further investigating this break-in, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office told ABC10 that the best way to protect your home is by getting a security system installed that not only detects motion and records video but also has sensors that set off alarms and contacts authorities.

The homeowners just want to warn people to be careful.

"There's somebody out there who's doing this," the husband said. "You never know if something's gonna happen again or the guy comes back to the area".