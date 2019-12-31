SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A deadly crash ended with the death of a passenger and the arrest of a driver after she fled the crash site.

The crash happened around 8:50 p.m. on Sunset Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue.

According California Highway Patrol, a vehicle heading southbound left the roadway and hit a stabilizing wire for a power pole. Authorities don't know why the vehicle left the roadway at this time.

CHP said a passenger who wasn't wearing a seat belt was partially ejected as the vehicle started to roll over. The vehicle ended up rolling on top of the passenger, killing the person.

Another passenger who was wearing a seat belt was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure.

However, the driver was arrested after she fled the scene.

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD THE ABC10 APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for ABC10's Daily Blend Newsletter

WATCH ALSO:

Inside the Sacramento Police Academy | The Recruits