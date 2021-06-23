Sacramento County deputies make arrest in deadly shooting from May

The suspect was booked in the Sacramento County Main Jail on homicide charges and is being held without bail.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said they've made an arrest in the killing of 29-year-old Tayler Jon Wellman.

On Wednesday, deputies said they arrested Patrick Lavell Noied, 20, for killing Wellman back on May 5.

The sheriff's office said Wellman was shot and killed near the 4800 block of Amber Lane and College Oak Drive, which is less than a mile from the American River College Campus.

Noied was booked in the Sacramento County Main Jail on homicide charges and is being held without bail. He'll be in court June 24.

