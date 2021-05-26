Sacramento deputies search for man connected to deadly shooting

Deputies say Noied is considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, do not approach him and call 9-1-1.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Deputies are asking for the public's help finding a man they say is responsible for a deadly shooting that happened near the American River College Campus.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, 20-year-old Patrick Lavell Noied has an active homicide warrant.

According to a press release from the sheriff's department, around 10:45 p.m., on May 5, a caller reported a man had collapsed in the street near the 4800 block of Amber Lane and College Oak Drive, less than a mile from the college campus.

When deputies arrived at the location, they found a man with "at least one gunshot wound." The victim eventually died from his injuries.

No information about a suspect or motive has yet been released.

Deputies say Noied is considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, do not approach him and call 9-1-1.

