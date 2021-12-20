Sacramento elementary school teacher arrested for lewd acts with child, deputies say

Valladares is in jail with a bail of $1 million

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A Sacramento school district teacher is facing eight counts of lewd or lascivious acts with a child, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office announced Monday.

The suspect was identified as Enrique Rodriguez Valladares, 53 of Sacramento County. The bust came after the sheriff's office worked with Valladares' defense attorney to turn himself in on an arrest warrant.

Valladares is a 3rd grade teacher at Bowling Green Chacon Language and Science Academy in the Sacramento City Unified School District.

Deputies said there are multiple victims roughly spanning between August 2017 to June 2019.

Valladares is in jail with a bail of $1 million and faces eight felony counts of lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can call the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office Child Abuse Bureau at (916) 874-5191 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP.