Sacramento gang investigation led to house party arrests in Cameron Park

Sacramento Police Department and El Dorado County Sheriff's Office arrested eight people in relation to a gang investigation.

CAMERON PARK, Calif. — El Dorado County Sheriff's Office and the Sacramento Police Department arrested eight people at a large party in Cameron Park early Tuesday morning.

According to a Facebook post, the Sacramento Police Department was conducting a gang investigation and enlisted the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office's help.

The officers and deputies broke up a large house party with approximately 50 people at a rented house in Cameron Park. The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office reports someone not from El Dorado County rented the house, and the majority, if not all, of the people at the party, were from out of the county.

The sheriff's office said at least eight arrests were made at the party. Some of the arrests were on suspicion of illegally possessing loaded firearms. Deputies reported four unregistered firearms at the party.

The Sacramento Police Department could not comment further on the details of the department's active gang investigation.

