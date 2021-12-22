20-year-old accused of killing Sacramento man in Gilroy

Nicholas Jose Carrillowas identified as the suspect accused of killing Jorge Barraza by shooting into his car.

GILROY, Calif. — The suspect accused of shooting a Sacramento man to death in Gilroy back in November was arrested on Wednesday, according to the Gilroy Police Department.

Nicholas Jose Carrillo, 20, was identified as the suspect in the killing of 43-year-old Jorge Barraza. Carrillo was arrested in the 18000 block of Hale Avenue in Morgan Hill.

Police said the shooting happened on Nov. 24 near Monterey Street and Leavelsey Road. Barraza was shot multiple times while he was still inside his car with another passenger before he drove to the 8200 block of Murray Avenue to call for help.

First responders pronounced Barraza dead at the scene. The other person in the car with him was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The second victim was not identified.

Police did not say what led up to the shooting.

Carrillo was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail where he faces homicide charges and assault with a firearm.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 408-846-0373.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9