Man dies after being found shot inside crashed vehicle, Sacramento police say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police are investigating a homicide where a man was found shot inside a crashed car.

Police said officers responded to a report of a vehicle that crashed into a fence in the area of Phoenix Park Drive and Savannah Drive just after 12 p.m. Sunday.

Arriving officers found the victim in the driver's seat with at least one gunshot wound. Despite efforts to save his life, he was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators have since taken over the investigation. No additional details surrounding the incident have been released. No suspect information is available at this time.

The victim's name has not been released. He's only been described as a man.

Anyone with information can call the dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357).

