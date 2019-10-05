SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The FBI is working to track down a Sacramento homicide suspect believed to be trying to escape to Mexico.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s office, 30-year-old Joshua Thomas Vaden is wanted in connection with the killing of 49-year-old Damien Michael.

A family member found Michael’s body on Sunday, April 14, inside a home in the 7000 block of Peevey Court in South Sacramento, deputies say. During their investigating, deputies determined Michael was the victim of a violent assault.

Michael’s vehicle, a 2017 Ford Fiesta with Illinois license plate number AM73381, was also missing, according to investigators.

On April 30, investigators identified Vaden as a suspect in the case and a murder warrant was issued for his arrest.

On May 8, the FBI also obtained a warrant on Vaden for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution. According to FBI investigators, Vaden is believed to have traveled south and could be trying to get into Mexico.

Vaden is 5’9” tall with brown hair and eyes, weighing approximately 180 pounds.

Detectives are also trying to identify a person of interest captured on a home surveillance camera. So far, investigators have not said what that person’s connection to this case may be.

