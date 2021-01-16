Sacramento hospital sued by former ICU patient who claims nurse raped her

According to the lawsuit, the woman said she was awake when the abuse occurred but she was unable to talk or move.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — A woman who said she was raped by a former nurse at Methodist Hospital of Sacramento while she was in the intensive care unit (ICU) is now suing the hospital.

The “Jane Doe” claims the nurse, Gregory Harms, raped her several times while she was heavily medicated in the ICU. According to the lawsuit, the woman said she was awake when the abuse occurred but, due to her condition and the medication, she was unable to talk or move, and was also incapable of reporting the abuse for months.

One she was able to report the alleged crime, the woman said the hospital told her she hallucinated the abuse. The lawsuit claims that because of the hospital’s inaction, the police never conducted an in-depth investigation.

The lawsuit does not say when the woman claims she was assaulted, but it does say that two additional victims have come forward in the years since claiming similar abuse by Harms.

Harms was arrested back in November 2019 for “sexual conduct with a patient” at an unnamed rehab medical facility in Folsom.

According to records at the Sacramento County Main Jail, Harms has been in custody since November 2019 on five felony sex crimes.

Read more from ABC10

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9