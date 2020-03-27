NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — Deputies arrested a Sacramento man for suspected homicide on Thursday after they say he called them to report he had killed his grandfather with a baseball bat.

Authorities say 34-year-old Frank Swanson called the sheriff’s office communications center around 5 p.m. on Thursday saying that he struck his 78-year-old grandfather with a bat and killed him.

Deputies responded to the home in the 3700 block of Bolivar Ave., a neighborhood along Watt Ave., where they say they met Swanson in the roadway and put him under arrest. An elderly man was found in side the home with “apparent trauma” to his body. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition but eventually succumbed to his injuries. The victim has not yet been identified.

Swanson was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on a charge of homicide. Detectives are still investigating what might have led up to the attack.

