Sacramento man arrested on multiple felony assault allegations

Pedro Guerrero, 30, matched the description of the suspect wanted for multiple stabbings in June and August.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police arrested a man last Friday matching the description of a suspect wanted for multiple stabbings in Sacramento earlier this year.

Sacramento Police arrested Pedro Guerrero, 30, on Sept. 2 for four separate alleged felony assaults that occurred in June and August.

Guerrero allegedly stabbed three victims and physically assaulted another during the incidents, according to Sacramento Police.

After months of active investigation, police were able to confirm Guerrero as the suspect, and he has since been booked in Sacramento County Jail.

Guerrero is not currently eligible for bail and is set to make his first court appearance on Sept. 14.

