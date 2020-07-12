Sacramento man arrested after high speed chase from Calaveras to San Joaquin County

The driver, Bradly B. Turner, 33, gestured at the deputy and sped off, according to the sheriff's office.

CALAVERAS COUNTY, Calif. — A Sacramento man was arrested on Sunday, Dec. 6 after a high-speed chase going through multiple counties.

At about 11 a.m., a Calaveras County sheriff's deputy saw a motorcycle crossing through lanes and over double lines to pass vehicles without a rear license plate as well as not stopping at a stop sign at the intersection of Campo and Paloma roads in Calaveras County, according to a press release.

The driver, Bradly B. Turner, 33, gestured at the deputy and sped off to flee when the deputy tried to stop Turner.

Turner was arrested in San Joaquin County by California Highway Patrol after trying to drive away from the deputy and speeding through Amador County.

The Calaveras County Sheriff's Office said they were able to capture Turner because of the deputy's location and travel updates. The sheriff's office was then able to coordinate with other law enforcement agencies to catch Turner.

"While he accelerated to speeds of over 100 MPH, Turner was not faster than the radio waves," the Calaveras County Sheriff's Office said in the press release.

Turner was arrested for evading an officer with a disregard for public safety. He is in the Calaveras County Jail with a bail of $75,000.

