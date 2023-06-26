Sacramento man arrested after deadly shooting near San Francisco Powell Street BART station

Police found the 18-year-old suspect in a taxicab with a female minor.

SAN FRANCISCO — An 18-year-old Sacramento man is facing a murder charge after a fatal shooting near a BART station in San Francisco.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. Thursday around the intersection of Market and Powell.

Upon arrival, officers found a man with a gunshot wound. He was hospitalized and later died from his injuries.

San Francisco ABC affiliate KGO reports an officer saw a man matching the description of the shooter with a girl. Officers stopped the taxi the two were in along Mission Street and found a gun.

The man, identified as 18-year-old Daveon Crawford of Sacramento, was arrested and booked on suspicion of murder. The girl who was with him was found to be a minor and she was returned to a guardian.