A suspect has been arrested after a fatal stabbing in North Sacramento on Thursday, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.

On Sept. 20, the sheriff’s department received a call from the 3700 block of Bainbridge Drive in North Sacramento. The caller told officials two male adults were fighting at the location before one left the scene in a vehicle.

Upon arrival at the scene, a victim was located suffering from multiple stab wounds. The victim later died at the hospital due to injuries sustained during the incident, officials said.

During the investigation, a suspect was identified as 54-year-old Michael Womack of Sacramento. It was determined the victim was the adult foster brother of Womack, the sheriff's department said.

Womack was arrested and is being held in the Sacramento County Main Jail for murder.

The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.

