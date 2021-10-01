Sacramento man convicted for a string of home burglaries in Sacramento, Placer and El Dorado Counties

Jose Smith burglarized 15 homes in Sacramento, Placer and Eldorado Counties, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento man has been convicted for several residential burglaries throughout the Sacramento area, according to the Sacramento County District Attorneys Office.

Jose Smith was convicted on multiple counts including using a firearm during a home robbery, 18 counts of residential burglary, child endangerment, being a felon in possession of a firearm and others.

Smith and several co-conspirators burglarized 15 homes in Sacramento, Placer and Eldorado County between January and April 2019, according to the district attorney's office.

In many of the burglaries, victims were home and Smith and his co-conspirators robbed or attempted to rob them with force, according to the district attorney.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office wrote in a Facebook post that Smith was arrested in April 2019 after a short car chase.

Officers later found Smith's infant daughter in the back seat of his car after the pursuit. Smith had several stolen items with him including a handgun and ammunition.

According to the district attorney, more than 70 firearms were taken by Smith and his co-conspirators that were never recovered.

Smith has a prior strike from a 2004 conviction of first-degree residential burglary that will be determined at the sentencing hearing.

Smith's sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 5 at 1:35 p.m. in Sacramento Superior Court.

