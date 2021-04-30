Man shot, killed near American River College

The shooting happened Thursday night. Upon arrival, deputies found one man suffering from a gunshot wound and attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left one man dead Thursday night.

According to a press release from the sheriff's office, deputies responded to a call they received around 11:40 p.m. Thursday, April 30, that someone had been shot along the 4900 block of College Oak Drive in Sacramento County, which is along the northwest corner of the American River College campus.

Upon arrival, deputies found one man suffering from a gunshot wound. They attempted life-saving measures; unfortunately, they were unsuccessful, and the man died at the scene of the incident, according to Sacramento Metro Fire personnel.

The Sacramento County Coroner will release the victim's identity when the family or next of kin has been notified. The sheriff's office also has not released any information about the suspect.

If you have any information about this incident, you're asked to call the sheriff's office at 916-874-5115.

