Sacramento man pleads guilty to involvement in Jan. 6 attack

Jorge Riley is one of five Northern Californians accused of crimes related to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One of five Northern Californians accused of crimes linked to storming the U.S. Capitol two years ago pleaded guilty at a hearing Tuesday.

Sacramento man Jorge Riley pleaded guilty to obstructing an official proceeding and admitted to entering the capitol and being part of a mob who pushed past law enforcement officers.

Federal prosecutors dropped the four other charges he was facing in exchange for the plea agreement.

The documents are signed and dated Oct. 20, 2022, but were formally entered in court Tuesday. Riley was facing a jury trial in April.

As for the other four Northern Californians?

Tommy Allan, of Rocklin, pleaded guilty in August. He admitted to entering the Senate Chamber carrying a U.S. flag and flagpole taken from elsewhere in the Capitol and stealing documents from a desk. He was sentenced to 21 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

Valerie Ehrke, of Colusa County, pleaded guilty in June. She admitted to briefly entering the Capitol building. She was sentenced to three years of probation and $500 restitution.

Ricky Willden, of Oakhurst, pleaded guilty in April. He admitted to spraying a Capitol Police officer with a chemical irritant and entering the Capitol. He was sentenced to two years in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

Sean McHugh, of Auburn, is accused of pushing a sign into officers and assaulting them with chemical spray. He rejected a plea agreement and is seeking a jury trial this spring.