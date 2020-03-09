Man wanted for shooting at Sacramento cop in August killed in September standoff

SACRAMENTO, Calif — A man wanted on suspicion of firing at a Sacramento police sergeant nearly a month ago has been shot and killed during a standoff with officers.
The Sacramento County coroner's office confirmed Thursday that the man was 50-year-old Albert Wheeler. Police had been looking for him after he fired several shots at a police sergeant on Aug. 4, 2020, and fled in a pickup truck. On Tuesday, Sept. 1, detectives tracked Wheeler to a house a few miles from the initial encounter. Police say after a three-hour standoff with negotiators, he ran out of the house with a handgun.
An officer fired several rounds, and Wheeler died at the scene. Police found a semi-automatic style handgun near the man after he was shot.
Sacramento Police say video and audio from officers' body cams will be released within 30 days.
