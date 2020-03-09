x
Man wanted for shooting at Sacramento cop in August killed in September standoff

Police were looking for Wheeler since early August, when he threatened to kill himself and shot at police.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — A man wanted on suspicion of firing at a Sacramento police sergeant nearly a month ago has been shot and killed during a standoff with officers. 

The Sacramento County coroner's office confirmed Thursday that the man was 50-year-old Albert Wheeler. Police had been looking for him after he fired several shots at a police sergeant on Aug. 4, 2020, and fled in a pickup truck. On Tuesday, Sept. 1, detectives tracked Wheeler to a house a few miles from the initial encounter. Police say after a three-hour standoff with negotiators, he ran out of the house with a handgun. 

An officer fired several rounds, and Wheeler died at the scene. Police found a semi-automatic style handgun near the man after he was shot.

Sacramento Police say video and audio from officers' body cams will be released within 30 days.

