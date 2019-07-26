SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento man pleaded guilty to child pornography charges that were said to have taken place while he was babysitting.

Javontae D. Rucker, 27 of Sacramento, was accused of taking advantage of an infant under his care while babysitting and using his cellphone to produce child pornography images and video of the victim, according to court documents.

According to court documents, the incident happened between February and March of 2017.

Rucker also admitted to having over a thousand child pornography videos and images of other victims.

He's set to be sentenced by a U.S. District judge in October and faces a maximum statutory penalty of 30 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. His actual sentence will be determined at the discretion of the court once they consider any applicable factors and guidelines.

WATCH ALSO: Inside the Sacramento Police Academy | The Recruits