21-year-old Sacramento man sentenced to 5 years for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento man was sentenced on Tuesday to five years in prison for distributing fentanyl, according to the United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of California.

Joseph Elijah Cuaron, 21, supplied about 1,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl to two of his co-conspirators, Joshua Cabanillas and Gregory Tabarez on July 13, 2020, according to court documents.

According to the court documents, Cabanillas and Tabarez then sold 500 pills to a confidential source, which led to law enforcement stopping and seizing those pills.

Fentanyl distribution and conspiracy charges are still pending against Tabarez and another person, Severo Reyna. Charges against Cabanillas were dropped after he died in November of last year.