Sacramento man accused of sexual assault, released on bail

The 44-year-old Sacramento man was released on $115,000 bail.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Yuba County Sheriff's Department said they arrested a 44-year old man in connection to a sexual assault investigation.

Danny Eugene Siva Jr., of Sacramento, was arrested in Tehama County, according to a Facebook post from the Yuba County Sheriff's Department..

He was arrested on multiple charges including oral copulation of an unconscious person and giving someone an intoxicating substance to assist in committing a felony.

Siva was released on $115,000 bail.

There may be at least one other victim of sexual abuse, according to Yuba County Sheriff's investigators.

Anyone with information can contact the detective's unit at (530) 749-7777 or call the anonymous tip line (930) 749-5181 or email YCSOanonymoustip@co.yuba.ca.us.

