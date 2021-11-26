43-year-old Sacramento man shot, killed in Gilroy

Gilroy police said the shooting happened near Monterey Street and Leavesley Road on Wednesday.

GILROY, Calif. — A 43-year-old man from Sacramento was killed in a shooting in Gilroy that left another person hospitalized, according to The Gilroy Police Department.

Police said the shooting happened near Monterey Street and Leavelsey Road on Wednesday. The people shot drove to the 8200 block of Murray Avenue to call 911.

First responders pronounced the man from Sacramento dead at the scene. The second victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police didn't release the identity of the man who was killed or details of what led to the shooting.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 408-846-0373.

