EXCLUSIVE: Sacramento mayor, police chief meet with family of Arden Fair Mall shooting victims

The family who lost two sons in a fatal shooting inside the Arden Fair Mall on Black Friday invited ABC10 to join a zoom meeting with the mayor and police chief.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The family who lost two sons in a fatal shooting inside the Arden Fair Mall on Black Friday invited ABC10 to join a Zoom meeting with Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg and Police Chief Daniel Hahn.

Dewanye James, Jr., 19, and Sa'quan Reed, 17, were shot and killed at the mall on Black Friday. Police said the shooting was the result of a verbal argument between two groups of people. On Monday, Nov. 30, police arrested 18-year-old Damario Beck and charged him for the homicides.

The meeting comes after the family took issue with Steinberg's tweet that they feel suggested possible gang activity.

"I support our police department and its officers in doing what is legally necessary to take the guns out of hands of teenagers. Period. I will support any effort to strengthen our gang enforcement units and hold shooters responsible for their actions," read Steinberg's tweet.

"Any time you have a shooting that involves young Black men, they are immediately villainized, demonized, and criminalized," said family spokesperson Jamilia Land who organized the meeting.

The two teens' stepmother, Jayda James, said the mayor apologized to the family.

"He apologized to us, but honestly I feel like it shouldn't be just us," James said.

The two brothers attended Rio Americano High School. They were part of a news segment on ABC10 with Reporter Kevin John back in August 2019.

The brothers joined several students speaking out against a racist, fake social media post that went viral at Rio Americano High School called the "No Black People Policy."

James and Reed joined a group of students that planned to form a Black Student Union on campus.

The family said that from a young age, the brothers were often pictured together. People might call them young athletes or young activists, but not gang members, James said.

"I do believe he should clarify that a little bit more to the public, but he took one step in apologizing so I can appreciate him for that much," James said.

"My heart goes out to the family for the unimaginable loss of their sons, and I was happy to meet with them. I told them I was sorry if my language hurt them, as it was not my intent. In all of my interviews after the shooting, I clearly stated that there was no evidence these young men were in gangs, but on the larger issue I wanted to make it clear that the epidemic of youth gun violence is unacceptable across the board, including the rise in gang violence," Steinberg said.

The family told ABC10 they plan to hold a public memorial service for the two brothers later this week in Sacramento. The boys will then be buried in their hometown of Monroe, Louisiana. They were recent transplants from the small town.

