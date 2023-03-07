Sacramento neighborhoods seek answers to dangerous sideshows

"Those of us who live there, we’re left with the scars of what happens for those couple hours of fun."

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Weekend after weekend, the sound of burning rubber on South Sacramento streets has many families on edge.

They are one of the many tell-tale signs of chaotic sideshows that have been terrorizing neighbors nightly.

"Those of us who live there, we’re left with the scars of what happens for those couple hours of fun," said Duke Cooney, president of the Cabrillo Park Neighborhood Association.

It's not a problem unique to any individual neighborhood. An entire family was recently scarred by a terrifying attack in February as a mother drove through a sideshow just trying to get home.

Her van was badly damaged and her family was traumatized from the experience.

"It was just a wake up call for those of us who live there that that could be any one of us just trying to get home," said Cooney.

He recently brought together Sacramento leaders and the police department to talk about solutions.

"A lot of us jumped to that first thing, 'Well, Sac PD’s clearly not doing anything because we’re seeing these sideshows pop up left and right.' But they are. They’re working hard," said Cooney.

ABC10 reached out to the Sacramento Police Department, but they weren't able to comment before the time of publication.

In regard to the February sideshow, officers arrested a 19-year-old on suspicion of assault and child endangerment.

"We’d like to get the other neighborhood associations, all the way from Greenhaven to Meadowview and just have our different communities talk about it," said Cooney.

As long as the sideshows keeping happening, Cooney and his neighbors will still be looking for community-based answers to a city-wide problem.

