Sacramento nurse arrested, accused of endangering kid with disabilities

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A nurse in Sacramento was arrested on Thursday, Dec. 2 for endangering the life or health of a child with disabilities.
Child Abuse Detectives from the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office arrested 48-year-old Edgar Gomez Burgion for six counts of endangering the life or health of a child and one count of an attempted offence because of a disability.
Burgion is being held at the Sacramento County Main Jail with his bail set at $500,000.
According to the sheriff's office, Burgion worked as an at-home vocational nurse for a 13-year-old with "severe" mental and physical disabilities.
This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information can contact the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office Child Abuse Bureau at (916) 874-5191.
