Sacramento pays $3M to man shot, wounded by police

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento is paying more than $3 million to an Iraq veteran who was seriously wounded by police in a 2017 shooting.

Kristopher Velez filed an excessive force lawsuit against Sacramento regarding an incident that took place near Bellini Way in South Sacramento on Sept. 18, 2017.

The lawsuit said Velez, who had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, had gone into a bathroom with a gun after bail bond agents entered his home to take him into custody for a misdemeanor offense.

The lawsuit alleges the bail bond agents failed to alert themselves to Valdez before forcing their way in through a window. It argues that, even if they did announce their presence, they did not have the legal right to enter Valez's home for any reason.

The suit says police were called and a sergeant talked Velez out of the bathroom but then shot him after he put down his gun.

Velez was hit by at least four rounds at point-blank range, according to the lawsuit. The officer who shot Valez was identified as Sacramento Police K-9 Officer John Harshbarger.

Valdez was not charged with a crime relating to the incident, according to the lawsuit. Valdez is partially disabled and needs more surgeries.

