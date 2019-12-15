SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Officers responded to a call about shots fired in the 6000 block of Riza Avenue around 6:10 a.m. Saturday, according to the department. They found a man with a gunshot wound at the scene. Officers started "life-saving measures" before fire department personnel arrived. The man died from his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, the police said.

READ ALSO: Runner charged after slapping reporter's rear on live TV

Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators have taken over the investigation. Based on preliminary information, investigators do not believe that there is an active threat to the community.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office once next of kin is notified.

The Sacramento Police Department encourages any witnesses to contact the dispatch center at (916) 264-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357). They can also submit an anonymous tip using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY,

DOWNLOAD THE ABC10 APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for ABC10's Daily Blend Newsletter

WATCH ALSO: 10 adults, 4 teens arrested in Stockton 'holiday retail theft mission'

The alleged thieves were caught taking items from Weberstown Mall, JCPenney and Target, according to police.