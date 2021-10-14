x
Crime

Sacramento police investigating shooting in south Natomas neighborhood

Police say the victim is expected to survive.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that left one man injured. 

According to police, officers received a call just after 5 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, for a shooting along the 1100 block of W El Camino Ave. Upon arrival, police found one man suffering from a gunshot wound. 

The victim, who has only been described as a adult male by police, has been transported to an area hospital and is expected to survive.

Police will remain on the scene as they continue the investigation.

