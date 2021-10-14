Sacramento police investigating shooting in south Natomas neighborhood

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that left one man injured.
According to police, officers received a call just after 5 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, for a shooting along the 1100 block of W El Camino Ave. Upon arrival, police found one man suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim, who has only been described as a adult male by police, has been transported to an area hospital and is expected to survive.
Police will remain on the scene as they continue the investigation.
