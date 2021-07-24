Sacramento Police Department investigate woman's death in Pocket area home

Sacramento police officers said the woman sustained grave injuries before her death.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman's death is being investigated after police officers found her dead with grave injuries in a home in the Pocket area.

Officers responded to the 7400 block of S. Land Park Drive, west of Greenhaven Drive, on Friday evening regarding a report of a person found dead in a home.

According to the Sacramento Police Department, when officers arrived at the home, after 9:30 p.m., they found a woman who sustained serious injuries and was declared dead by the Sacramento Fire Department.

Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators then began their investigation and conducted a canvass of the area for witnesses and evidence as part of the investigation. Detectives have yet to provide information about a suspect in the death of the woman.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will release the victim's identity after it notifies her next of kin.

The Sacramento Police Department asks that if there were any witnesses to the woman's death or anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact the dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357). Anonymous tips can also be submitted using the free P3 Tips smartphone app.

