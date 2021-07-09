Sacramento police release body camera footage of suspect killed after hourslong standoff

Sacramento police said the standoff happened after officers were called to perform a welfare check by the family of 53-year-old Derek Pearson.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police released on Saturday body camera video of officers shooting, killing a suspect during a standoff that took almost 10 hours that began on Sept. 6.

Sacramento police said the standoff happened at the 3700 block of Redding Avenue after officers were requested to perform a welfare check by the family of 53-year-old Derek Pearson. Video released by police plays the 911 audio of the woman who asked for the welfare check, she told law enforcement they received "strange, disturbing messages."

People were also calling police to report Pearson was making threats as officers talking with his family, police said.

The video shows an officer at the front door of Pearson's house. Pearson could be heard telling him he wasn't welcomed and to leave.

WARNING: THE VIDEO MAY BE DISTURBING TO SOME VIEWERS.

"Please leave and please protect me," Pearson could be heard saying. "They are trying to kill me."

Pearson then could be seen walking back into his house, grabbing a rifle and pointing it at officers through his window, which is when the near 10-hour standoff begins.

Police said that crisis negotiation officers tried to call Pearson more than 70 times, and were able to "make sporadic contact throughout the night."

Three officers fired at Pearson and he was struck at least once, police said. Video released by police shows the shooting from three different officers' body cameras.

At around 5:10 a.m., Pearson could be seen coming out of the house is when officers believed he was shot. Officers then used a drone to check the scene before walking inside to discover him on the ground. The video shows the drone going into Pearson's garage, and a rifle is seen at the foot of the doorway. Once inside, Pearson is seen laying on the ground.

Firefighters later pronounced Pearson dead at the scene.

Police learned during their investigation Hiram Johnson High School, which is across the street, was shot.

The investigation is ongoing. The office of Public Safety Accountability and the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office is monitoring the investigation.

