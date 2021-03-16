Bomb squad inspecting suspicious item in stolen vehicle, Sacramento police say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Authorities are investigating a suspicious item that was found in a stolen vehicle, Sacramento police said.
The incident started just after 8:15 p.m. on Monday. Police said they stopped a stolen vehicle in the 200 block of Bannon Street that had a suspicious item inside it.
The bomb squad is on scene to inspect the device and all occupants of the vehicle have been detained.
