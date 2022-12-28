Charles Swanston statue vandalized in Land Park

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Charles Swanston statue in Land Park was vandalized, according to Sacramento Police.
Police responded to a report of the vandalism Monday. The statue can be seen without Swanston's head.
Detectives are currently investigating and seeking any information about the vandalism.
Witnesses are encouraged to contact the Sacramento PD dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357). Callers can remain anonymous.
Police are offering a reward of up to $1,000 for anyone with information.
Watch more from ABC10: Flight cancelations still impacting people at Sacramento International Airport