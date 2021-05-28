One man killed in fatal stabbing off of Arden Way, police say

Officers said they detained the person they believe stabbed a man to death.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating after a man was stabbed to death Friday morning.

According to police, the deadly incident happened just before 10:45 a.m. in the 2200 block of Cantalier Street near Arden Way.

When officers arrived, they found a man who has been stabbed at least once. Officers tried to help the man, but he ultimately died from his injuries, as declared by Sacramento Fire Department.

Sacramento Police officers said the suspect, in this case, was still at home and officers detained the person.

There does not appear to be a clear motive at this time, but homicide detectives do not believe any other suspects are connected to the deadly stabbing.

Detectives will be canvassing the area for any potential witnesses. The Sacramento Police Department said any witnesses with information could call the dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357). Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Witnesses can also send anonymous tips using the P3 Tips mobile application.

The identity of the victim has not been released. The Sacramento County Coroner will release the victim's name after contacting the next of kin.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/10

2/10

3/10

4/10

5/10

6/10

7/10

8/10

9/10

10/10 1 / 10