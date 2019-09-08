SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Customers were evacuated from a Sacramento Costco after reports that a man with a gun went inside the store Thursday night, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

The department received a call around 7:30 p.m. about a man with a gun at Costco's gas station located at 1600 Exposition Way, police said. The caller said the man then went inside the store.

Police arrived and evacuated the store. They searched the wholesale warehouse but didn't find anyone with a gun, police said.

Police are working to confirm that the information they received is accurate.

There is no active danger or threat to the public, police said.

