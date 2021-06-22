Sacramento Police investigate fatal shooting near Tahoe Park

Sacramento Police Department responded to the shooting just before 5 a.m. on June 22.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Police Department reported a fatal shooting near Tahoe Park just before 5 a.m on Tuesday.

Police officers found a man suffering a gunshot wound when they arrived at the shooting near 11th Avenue and 59th Street. Officers said the man was pronounced dead on the scene of the shooting.

The police did not have any suspect info at this time of the shooting.

