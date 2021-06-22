x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Sacramento's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Sacramento, California | ABC10.com

Crime

Sacramento Police investigate fatal shooting near Tahoe Park

Sacramento Police Department responded to the shooting just before 5 a.m. on June 22.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Police Department reported a fatal shooting near Tahoe Park just before 5 a.m on Tuesday.

Police officers found a man suffering a gunshot wound when they arrived at the shooting near 11th Avenue and 59th Street. Officers said the man was pronounced dead on the scene of the shooting. 

The police did not have any suspect info at this time of the shooting.

Related Articles

WATCH ALSO FROM ABC10: Owner of House of Oliver says employee killed in shooting at restaurant

Roseville Police say they arrested the accused shooter Monday evening. Their name or a motive hasn't been released.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Watch Morning Blend: Start your day with the latest headlines, weather and traffic.