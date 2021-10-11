Sacramento police are investigating a homicide after alleged assault

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who looked like he had been assaulted. The man was later pronounced dead.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened on Oct. 10 around 10:45 p.m.

Officers received reports of a man near Altos Avenue and Acacia Avenue who seemed to be injured, according to a Facebook post.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who looked like he had been assaulted, according to the post. The man was later pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators will be investigating the area for evidence and possible witnesses. There is no information right now about a possible suspect or about the events that led up to the incident.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the victim after their family is notified.

Sacramento Police are asking those with any information about the investigation to contact the Sacramento Police Dispatch Center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP(4357).

This is a developing story and ABC10 will update you as more information becomes available.

