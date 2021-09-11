Why Sacramento police say illegal cannabis grows are a danger for neighborhoods

Sacramento police said officers will often find illegal marijuana grows to find makeshift electrical boxes that have exposed wiring, which is a fire hazard.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police are sounding the alarm about illegal cannabis grows in residential areas after 60 plants were found inside a Natomas house and led to an arrest.

Karl Chan, a spokesperson for the Sacramento Police Department, described the illegal cannabis grows as a danger for neighborhoods.

"That's why we have a team that is dedicated just to this," Chan said. "It's called our marijuana compliance team."

Chan said officers will often find illegal marijuana grows with makeshift electrical boxes that have exposed wiring, which is a fire hazard.

It's not just illegal marijuana that puts neighbors at risk, police say. They found 13 pounds of meth, one pound of cocaine and a pound of heroin at a home on Rydners Way. Residents, like Nicole Velasquez, tell ABC10 they are concerned.

"You really don't know what's going on next door, and you really don't wanna make assumptions when you see cars coming down the street, what they here for," she said.

West Sacramento police also said they have been tracking illegal cannabis operations in the region. They said they discovered about 2,000 plants after neighbors complained of a smell.

Sacramento police said people could report illegal cannabis operations by emailing HERE.