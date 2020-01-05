Sacramento police investigate deadly stabbing in Sacramento

Police say they found a man stabbed on the 1800 block of Club Center Drive.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police launched an investigation into a stabbing that left one man dead.

Authorities say police went to the 1800 block of Club Center Drive after getting a report of a man down around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Police say they found a man who had been stabbed, but, despite efforts from fire personnel to treat him, the man died from his injuries.

Police are canvassing the area for possible witnesses and evidence, but, at this point, officials believe the stabbing was an isolated incident and poses no active threat to the community.

Anyone with more information can call Sacramento Police Department at 916-264-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers 916-443-HELP.

