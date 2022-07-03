Husband and wife found dead inside home in South Sacramento

According to police, the man called them to say that he shot his wife and was going to shoot himself

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police say two people found dead in a South Sacramento home Monday morning were husband and wife.

In an update, the Sacramento Police Department said the husband called them to let them know that he shot his wife and was going to shoot himself.

Responding officers used a drone to clear the home before confirming that both the man and woman were dead. Police said they were both shot at least once.

The incident happened around 6 a.m. along the 7700 block of Telfer Way. Investigators said this was an isolated incident with no threat to the community.

The names of husband and wife have not been released at this time.

Anyone with information on the incident can call the dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357).

"This is a surprise for us”

Neighbor Victoria Lopez said she would exchange friendly greetings with the couple but now regrets not building a relationship with the woman who had lived next door to her for five years.

“Never ever hear a noise from the house. Never. It’s so quiet," she said. "This is a surprise for us.”

Lopez wonders if she could have intervened in anyway.

The South Sacramento homicide is the second deadly domestic violence case in Sacramento in just a week.

Sacramento County Supervisor Rich Desmond hosted a forum highlighting domestic violence following last week’s mass shooting, where a father shot and killed his three daughters and a chaperone before killing himself at The Church in Sacramento in Arden Arcade.

A panel of experts said domestic violence can impact anyone regardless of race, socio-economic status, or relationship type. They say that knowing the warning signs is a key prevention measure.

“Isolation is a huge tool that abusive partners use, and during the pandemic, it’s been really challenging to know if someone is being isolated or isolating,” said Beth Hasset, CEO of When Everyone Acts Violence Ends (WEAVE) in Sacramento.

Experts say relationships that grow to be physically violent start with a smaller cycle of abuse, such as emotional and financial abuse, name calling and possessiveness.

Since the pandemic began, the Family Justice Center filed more than 2,000 restraining orders, but say abused partners need more resources. The time an abused partner leaves a relationship is the most dangerous. Non-profits can offer safety planning and legal advice.

In the past three years, the district attorney’s office reviewed 18 deadly domestic violence cases. They say early intervention can help break the cycle.

