Sacramento police investigate stabbing at park

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Police Department officials say they are investigating a stabbing Friday night.

Police say they were called to Richardson Village Park on Altos Avenue about a stabbing around 7:40 p.m. Upon arrival, they found a man with non-life threatening injuries and took him to the hospital for treatment.

No arrests have been made.

The scene is very active and officials and people are urged to stay out of the area while officials investigate.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

