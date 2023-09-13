Man found dead from stab wound in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police say a man is dead after being stabbed.
Police say Wednesday morning before 11 a.m. they responded to a home near Arden-Arcade for a medical aid call. Once on scene officers found a man on the ground. Police say he had a stab wound and was pronounced dead on the scene.
"Due to the circumstances, homicide detectives and crime scene investigators responded to take over the investigation," police said in a press release. "They will be processing the scene, canvassing the area, and interviewing witnesses."
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357).