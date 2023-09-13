x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Man found dead from stab wound in Sacramento

Sacramento police say on Wednesday morning they responded to a home where they found a man dead from a stab wound. The death is being investigated as a homicide.

More Videos

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police say a man is dead after being stabbed.

Police say Wednesday morning before 11 a.m. they responded to a home near Arden-Arcade for a medical aid call. Once on scene officers found a man on the ground. Police say he had a stab wound and was pronounced dead on the scene.

"Due to the circumstances, homicide detectives and crime scene investigators responded to take over the investigation," police said in a press release. "They will be processing the scene, canvassing the area, and interviewing witnesses."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357). 

Related Articles

Watch: Rocklin School Board President caught on audio recording criticizing teachers union

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 8
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Before You Leave, Check This Out