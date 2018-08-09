If using the ABC10 app, click here to view multimedia

Sacramento police department homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man found shot on the bike trail bridge that spans the American River between downtown Sacramento and Northgate Boulevard.

A department released a statement saying that the shooting happened Friday night at 10:08 p.m. Officers responded to a report of a shooting and found the man unresponsive on the trail. Officers tried CPR, but the man died on the scene. His identity has not been released.

The department says that they don’t have a motive and haven’t released any other information about victim.

Second shooting nearby unrelated

Sacramento police officers are investigating another shooting that happened at a similar time about two miles away. Police say a woman was wounded at the Garden Highway entrance to southbound I-5 when someone in another car fired shots into her car.

The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. No arrests have been made and police say they don’t have a motive.

Police have not released a description of the car the shots came from.

