SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating after a crash and a shooting in north Sacramento Thursday night.

Shortly after 9 p.m., a car crash happened near El Camino Avenue and Boxwood Street. A woman was transported away from the scene, but the extent of her injuries is unknown, police said.

Around the same time, a man was shot in in the 800 block of El Camino Ave, according to the department. He showed up at a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, but it is unknown how he was transported.

The Sacramento Police Department said the two incidents appear to be unrelated.

