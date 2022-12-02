Two dead in shooting in downtown Sacramento

Sacramento police say responding officers found two people, one man and one woman, both with at least one gunshot wound.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Authorities are investigating a shooting in downtown Sacramento.

Sacramento police say an assault was reported just before 3 p.m., and when officers arrived at the scene in downtown Sacramento, officers found two people, one man and one woman, both with at least one gunshot wound.

"The circumstances of what occurred remain under investigation and detectives will be responding to take over the investigation," police told ABC10.

Both people were pronounced dead at the scene.

This is a developing story and more information will provided as it becomes available.

