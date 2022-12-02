x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Two dead in shooting in downtown Sacramento

Sacramento police say responding officers found two people, one man and one woman, both with at least one gunshot wound.

More Videos

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Authorities are investigating a shooting in downtown Sacramento.

Sacramento police say an assault was reported just before 3 p.m., and when officers arrived at the scene in downtown Sacramento, officers found two people, one man and one woman, both with at least one gunshot wound.

"The circumstances of what occurred remain under investigation and detectives will be responding to take over the investigation," police told ABC10.

Both people were pronounced dead at the scene.

This is a developing story and more information will provided as it becomes available.

Related Articles

WATCH ALSO: 

Sacramento Police Department rolling out cutting edge micro-drones, Part One | ABC10 Originals

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 10
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.