SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police have made an arrest in a January homicide.

On Mar. 4, police arrested Americo Torres on homicide charges relating to a Jan. 20 homicide investigation at 12th and C Streets.

Back in January, officers were dispatched to 12th Street and C Streets in regard to a shooting.

The arriving officers had found a male adult with a gunshot wound, and, despite life-saving measures being taken by police and fire personnel, the victim succumbed to his injuries after being transported to a hospital.

