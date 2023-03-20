x
Sacramento Police: Man arrested in Oklahoma for Haywood St shooting

The suspect was arrested in Oklahoma City with the help of the FBI and Oklahoma City Police Department.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The suspect in a months-old deadly shooting was arrested in Oklahoma, Sacramento Police Department announced Monday.

The shooting happened Dec. 20, 2022. Officers had responded to a reported shooting along the 3800 block of Haywood Street and found a man shot. He was taken to the hospital but he ultimately died.

On Sunday, police arrested the suspect, 47-year-old Craig Simpson, in Oklahoma City with the help of the FBI and Oklahoma City Police Department.

Simpson is expected to be extradited to Sacramento at later date where he'll face homicide charges related to the shooting.

