Sacramento police investigate Memorial Day homicide

Officers believe the man was critically injured in "some type of physical assault."

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating after a man was killed on Memorial Day.

According to a press release from the police department, officers were called to the area of Bannon Street and Bercut Drive just after 5 p.m. Monday. When officers arrived, they found a man who had died.

Officers believe the man was critically injured in "some type of physical assault."

Police say they detained a suspect who was found in the area.

Homicide detectives do not believe there are any other suspects involved in the man's death. They will continue to canvass the area for witnesses and evidence.

The victim's identity will be released once next of kin has been notified.

If you have any information, contact the Sacramento Police dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357).

WATCH NEXT: Man detained for questioning about fire started along American River Parkway in Sacramento

The fire started in the Lower American River Parkway, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.